Emergency Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lowell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 71B and Robinson Avenue in Lowell that could have as many as six people involved.

The Rogers Fire Department is assisting the Lowell Fire Department at the scene.

At least one person had to be extracted from one of the vehicles.

Details surrounding the crash have not been confirmed.

5NEWS has a crew at the scene.

The crash has traffic backed up on Highway 71B.

Check back for updates to this developing story.