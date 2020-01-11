Fayetteville Man Dead After Crash In Texas, Search Underway For Missing Wife

SHERMAN, Tx. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is dead and his wife is missing after a crash in Sherman, Texas Saturday (Jan. 11) morning.

According to a press release from the Sherman Police Department, at 7:20 a.m. police received a call about a welfare check on two people, Evan and Sarah Nussner, who was traveling from Fayetteville to McKinney, Texas, but failed to arrive.

The couple was last known to be traveling through Sherman in a gray Ford Edge at approximately 12:00 a.m. the previous night. Officers checked the highways and local hotels but were unable to locate them or the vehicle.

Sherman police then got a call around 11 a.m. Saturday about a crashed car in the culvert of North Highway 75 near Washington Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined the vehicle located in the culvert was the car the couple was traveling in.

Evan was located inside the vehicle dead. Sarah was not found at the scene.

There is currently a large scale recovery effort to find Sarah.

The details surrounding the incident and the cause of the crash are under investigation.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.