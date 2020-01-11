Heroic Dog Patsy Saves Hundreds Of Animals In Australia Bushfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — One dog has emerged as the latest example of the brave humans and animals in Australia that have been battling wild bushfires that have ravaged the country for weeks now.

6-year-old kelpie-border collie Patsy, from a town called Corryong, Victoria bravely faced a bushfire on New Year's Eve that threatened hundreds of animals. Without hesitation, the pup rounded up 900 sheep into a safe enclosure, according to Australia's SBS News. Patsy's human Stephen Hill said, "she's earned front-seat privileges for the rest of her life," as he sat in his vehicle.

Hill said he would have never been able to save the sheep if Patsy hadn't been there.