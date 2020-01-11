Heroic Dog Patsy Saves Hundreds Of Animals In Australia Bushfires

WASHINGTON — One dog has emerged as the latest example of the brave humans and animals in Australia that have been battling wild bushfires that have ravaged the country for weeks now.
6-year-old kelpie-border collie Patsy, from a town called Corryong, Victoria bravely faced a bushfire on New Year's Eve that threatened hundreds of animals. Without hesitation, the pup rounded up 900 sheep into a safe enclosure, according to Australia's SBS News. Patsy's human Stephen Hill said, "she's earned front-seat privileges for the rest of her life," as he sat in his vehicle.
Hill said he would have never been able to save the sheep if Patsy hadn't been there.
Patsy’s human made a promise that she would never have to ride in the back of the ute again, and here she is enjoying her well deserved front seat on her way to work 🙂 The next two days are going to be a worry for the Upper Murray and the surrounding areas. The weather conditions are hot and windy, so the fire risk is extreme. The current fires will spread further and the risk of ember attack into unburned areas is very real. Burning embers can be blown many miles ahead of a fire front. Patsy’s farm is mostly safe as the fire has already burnt the paddocks into a huge firebreak, but other friends and communities will be in danger today and tomorrow. Our community is prepared, so now it’s a waiting game. Stay safe everyone. #towong #uppermurray #australianbushfires #patsythecorryongwonderdog
Hill told SBS News that only a handful of sheep could not be saved, but a majority of the animals were, even as smoke totally enveloped his large property. Some structures on his land were burned down in the blaze.
An Instagram account was set up for Patsy called "Patsy the Corryong Wonderdog," and the sweet girl has received loving comments from around the world.
Many people have asked for the original video of Patsy to be put up, so here it is....when I stood in this burnt black paddock after the fire ripped through our family farm in Corryong, all I wanted to do was show our friends and family that we were ok, that we were still here, and that even in all the devastation we still had so much to be grateful for. So many others have lost quite literally everything they have. I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory. It’s funny how life works sometimes... These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been. Our fire season here isn’t even half way through, and it seems like nowhere is safe. It’s easy to feel helpless. But, it’s also easy to help. Make a donation to bushfire relief, no matter how small it is, trust me it will be appreciated. Every little bit helps!
Scientists are saying that the Australia bushfires could be pushing some species closer to extinction. Jan Sheehan, one of hundreds of volunteer rescuers told CBS "we're really worried. We really are," As CBS News reports, animals like koalas, kangaroos and wallabies don't exist anywhere else in the world.
Author: Douglas Jones, TEGNA