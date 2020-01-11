Local Schools Cancel Saturday Activities Due To Winter Weather

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Local schools are calling off Saturday’s (Jan. 11) activities due to winter weather across the area.

Both Rogers Public Schools and Bentonville Public Schools have canceled all activities for Saturday.

The Benton County Spelling Bee has been postponed and will take place on Saturday, January 18th. The time and location will stay the same.

Farmington Public Schools also canceled their Spelling Bee scheduled for Saturday.

Elkins 7th Grad Girls and Boys Basketball games against Huntsville scheduled for Saturday were canceled due to the threat of hazardous weather. A possible makeup date will be announced at a later time.

5NEWS will continue to update this story throughout the day.