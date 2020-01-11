Locals Picking Up The Pieces After Tornado Hits In Logan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — As the sun came up in Logan County Saturday (Jan. 11), residents were able to get a better look at the destruction left behind from an EF-2 tornado that hit the night before.

There were at least a dozen structures destroyed, roads flooded and many left without power.

5NEWS sent a crew to the Prairie View area to get a look at some of the damage.

Damage is being reported from the Corley community near Mt. Magazine to the west of Midway near Highway 22.

The Linker family that lives at one of the homes hit by a tornado says the storms hit so quick they were barely able to take shelter.

Debris was scattered across the area, and their ranch was torn apart.

The Linker family has lived at their home in Prairie View for 20 years.

Parts of their ranch destroyed included a barn, horse stables, and a brand new shop.

In areas surrounding the Linker's home, there's flooding, downed power lines and other damaged structures.

Neighbors and friends have shown up to help pick up the pieces. The Linkers say they are lucky to live in a community that's always willing to help.

Red Cross crews are in the area. They're helping families with their immediate needs.