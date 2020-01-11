National Weather Service To Evaluate Damage In Logan County After Possible Tornado

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The National Weather Service will be in Logan County Saturday (Jan. 11), assessing the damage caused by a possible tornado on Friday (Jan. 10).

A tornado was observed in the eastern part of Logan County Friday, though it has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service as of yet.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of damaged houses and chicken houses in the area on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office is reporting the damage that occurred in the county is from the Corley community near Mt. Magazine to the west of Midway on East State Highway 22 through Prairie View on Highway 109 and the Dublin area west of Scranton on Highway 197.

No injuries have been reported due to the storms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack has declared a disaster, and the Red Cross has been contacted.

Highway 109 in Midway just north of East State Highway 22 is blocked due to a down power line. Electric company crews are in the area working to restore power.

Flood damage has been spotted throughout Logan County, notably in Blue Mountain.

Some roads have been washed out.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to be careful around flooded roadways and to avoid them if possible.

On Friday night, a man was rescued on Tate Road after his truck was pushed off the road due to swift water.