Oklahoma Man Dead After Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A man is dead after being swept away by floodwaters after his pickup truck stalled on Anderson Creek Road, near Kiowa, Oklahoma, in Pittsburg County this morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the victim is 58-year-old Randall Hyatt from Wardville, Oklahoma.

Hyatt was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25 a.m Saturday (Jan. 11). His next of kin have been notified about his death.

An incident report states that Hyatt was driving southbound in a 2014 Chevy pickup when he drove into floodwaters, causing the vehicle to become inoperable. Hyatt then exited the car and was swept away by the swift-flowing water.

Hyatt was located by the Pittsburg County Swift Water Team 100 yards from his vehicle at 8:15 a.m., OHP reported.

Heavy rain has caused several local roads to be closed due to flooding.

Authorites urge drivers to turn around when they approach roadways covered by high water.