Traffic Alert: Winter Weather Causing Slick Spots On Roads In NWA & River Valley

Posted 11:54 am, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 11:55AM, January 11, 2020

(KFSM) — Commutes on Saturday will be impacted because of winter weather in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued an advisory about a Winter Weather Event starting in Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma that will impact drivers on Highway 412 and I-49.

Emergency crews are already working to clear several wrecks in Northwest Arkansas caused by slush on roadways.

Drivers should expect a delay on roads and are encouraged to be careful when driving on overpasses and bridges.

You can keep on eye on accidents in the area by visiting the I Drive Arkansas website.

