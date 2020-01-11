Traffic Alert: Winter Weather Causing Slick Spots On Roads In NWA & River Valley

(KFSM) — Commutes on Saturday will be impacted because of winter weather in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued an advisory about a Winter Weather Event starting in Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma that will impact drivers on Highway 412 and I-49.

Emergency crews are already working to clear several wrecks in Northwest Arkansas caused by slush on roadways.

Drivers should expect a delay on roads and are encouraged to be careful when driving on overpasses and bridges.

You can keep on eye on accidents in the area by visiting the I Drive Arkansas website.