× Cold Start Before Mild Afternoon

Saturday’s winter weather left us cold and icy this Sunday morning. Bitter wind chills will stick around for some of the morning, before we return to mild and normal weather this afternoon.

Highs in Northwest Arkansas will be in the upper 40s today. Clouds and fog stick around for the first part of the day, then the sun peaks out by the afternoon.

The River Valley will be a touch warmer with temperatures near 50 degrees. Clouds eventually break and we see some sunshine.

Monday will be even warmer with temperatures near 60 degrees.

-Sabrina