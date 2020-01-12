Investigation Underway After Officer-Involved Shooting In Northeast Oklahoma

INOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Inola, Oklahoma, on Saturday, January 11.

According to OSBI, the incident began after an Inola officer attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The officer fired a shot as the chase ended.

The driver of the vehicle was hit. Medical personnel was called to the scene to transport the suspect to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney’s office, at which point the DA will determine if the shooting was justified or not.

The identity of the officer or the suspect that was shot was not released.