× Man Hit And Killed in Clarksville Intersection

Clarksville, Ark. (KFSM) –One person is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday (Jan. 11) night in Clarksville.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Bobby Huffman died at the intersection of Rogers and Harris Streets.

The report said Huffman walked into the southbound lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle. The report did not provide any additional information into the deadly accident.

The report indicates road conditions were dry at the time.