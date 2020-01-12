× National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado hit Franklin County

Ozark, Ark. (KFSM) — The National Weather Service Confirmed on Sunday (Jan.12), an EF-1 Tornado hit a portion of Franklin County Friday night.

Crews with the National Weather service spent much of Sunday surveying the damage.

The area affected by the EF-1 tornado is along Highway 96 at Brazil Trail in the Southern part of Ozark. The trail of destruction crosses over the Oak Bend Road area and ends at South Ozark Estates along Highway 23 South, According to Franklin County Emergency Management

The Franklin County Emergency Management team said wind speeds from the EF-1 tornado is estimated at 86-110 mph.

This is the second tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service in the River Valley from Friday (Jan.10) night’s storm.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in parts of rural Logan County.

Emergency crews said 14 homes were badly damaged due to the tornado in Logan County.