NEW: River Valley Tornado Tracks Confirmed

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in our area on Friday night. An EF-2 struck rural Logan County, while an EF-1 hit Franklin County. There was also confirmation of localized wind damage in a few areas.

FIRST TORNADO

The first confirmed tornado touched down in rural Logan County. It began in Corley, AR (east of Cove Lake) and traveled 13.6 miles northeast. It hit the town of Midway and Prarie View, before lifting north of Tokalon. The maximum width of the damage path was 250 yards. It was rated an EF-2 with wind speeds of 111 to 135 MPH.

Mobile homes were damaged, as well as trees uprooted and power lines down. Numerous chicken houses were also destroyed.

This began at 7:44 PM and lifted at 8:02 PM. It was on the ground for 18 minutes.

SECOND TORNADO

The second tornado formed on the leading edge along a line of thunderstorms. It began in Cecil, south of Highway 96, and moved east-northeast for 3.9 miles. It lifted 3.4 miles south of Ozark.

The damage path was 400 yards wide with multiple roofs on homes and outbuildings destroyed. The tornado began at 7:44 PM and lifted at 7:49 PM.

This tornado was rated an EF-1 with wind speeds estimated to be near 95 to 105 MPH.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during either tornado.

There is also confirmation of non-tornadic wind damage near Cass, Arkansas.

-Sabrina