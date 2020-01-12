Pampers New Smart Device Sends You Notification About Kid’s Dirty Diaper

(KFSM) —The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a time for tech companies to show off the latest and greatest in technology. This year, Pampers is throwing their “diapers” into the ring.

Lumi by Pampers is an activity sensor that attaches to your baby’s diaper and alerts you when they go to the bathroom. The device also tracks their sleep schedule.

Pampers showed off the sensor to potential parents at CES this week.

Pampers describes the device as “the world’s first all-in-one connected care system that helps parents track day-to-day developments, and monitor their baby, 24/7, so they can see emerging patterns and establish a suitable routine.”

Included in the Lumi by Pampers Connected Care System are one activity sensor, one video monitor, and up to 10 days of diapers enhanced to keep the sensor securely attached. The kit retails at $349.00.

The video baby monitor is a 1080p HD and night vision camera that allows parents to monitor their child’s room temperature and humidity level.

For more information, click here.