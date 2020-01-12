Sunday Church Closings

(KFSM) — Here are up-to-date church closings for Sunday, January 12, 2020:
BENTON COUNTY
- Bella Vista Baptist Church – 11AM service only
- Bella Vista Lutheran Church – all services cancelled
- Bella Vista Community Church – all services cancelled
- Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (Hiwasse) – open at 3PM
- Brightwater United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
- Church of New Hope – all services cancelled
- Corpus Christi Anglican Church – all services cancelled
- Decatur United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
- Faith Lutheran Church (Bentonville) – all services cancelled
- Fellowship Baptist Church (Bella Vista) – all services cancelled
- First Assembly of God (Rogers) – open at 11AM
- First United Methodist (Bella Vista) – all services cancelled
- Gravette Assembly of God – open at 10:30AM
- Gravette United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
- Highland Christian Church – all services cancelled
- Highlands United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – open at 10:45AM
- Lakeside Baptist Church (Rogers) – all services cancelled
- Lost Bridge Community Church – all services cancelled
- New Hope Baptist Church – no morning services, open at 4:30PM
- New Prospects Baptist Church (Garfield) – all services cancelled
- Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
- Pea Ridge National Military Park – open at 10AM
- Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista – all services cancelled
- St. Theodore’s Episcopal Church – all services cancelled
- Village Baptist Church – all services cancelled
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Community of Christ Fayetteville – all services cancelled
- Faith Assembly of God (Springdale) – 10:25AM service only, no morning classes
- Unity Covenant Church (West Fork) – all services cancelled
MADISON COUNTY
- First Baptist Church (Huntsville) – open at 10:30AM
- Huntsville United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
- Presley United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
CARROLL COUNTY
- Holiday Island Community Church – all services cancelled
This list will be updated as information is received.