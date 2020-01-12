Sunday Church Closings

Here are up-to-date church closings for Sunday, January 12, 2020:

BENTON COUNTY

  • Bella Vista Baptist Church – 11AM service only
  • Bella Vista Lutheran Church – all services cancelled
  • Bella Vista Community Church – all services cancelled
  • Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (Hiwasse) – open at 3PM
  • Brightwater United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
  • Church of New Hope – all services cancelled
  • Corpus Christi Anglican Church – all services cancelled
  • Decatur United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
  • Faith Lutheran Church (Bentonville) – all services cancelled
  • Fellowship Baptist Church (Bella Vista) – all services cancelled
  • First Assembly of God (Rogers) – open at 11AM
  • First United Methodist (Bella Vista) – all services cancelled
  • Gravette Assembly of God – open at 10:30AM
  • Gravette United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
  • Highland Christian Church – all services cancelled
  • Highlands United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
  • Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – open at 10:45AM
  • Lakeside Baptist Church (Rogers) – all services cancelled
  • Lost Bridge Community Church – all services cancelled
  • New Hope Baptist Church – no morning services, open at 4:30PM
  • New Prospects Baptist Church (Garfield) – all services cancelled
  • Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
  • Pea Ridge National Military Park – open at 10AM
  • Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista – all services cancelled
  • St. Theodore’s Episcopal Church – all services cancelled
  • Village Baptist Church – all services cancelled

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • Community of Christ Fayetteville – all services cancelled
  • Faith Assembly of God (Springdale) – 10:25AM service only, no morning classes
  • Unity Covenant Church (West Fork) – all services cancelled

MADISON COUNTY

  • First Baptist Church (Huntsville) – open at 10:30AM
  • Huntsville United Methodist Church – all services cancelled
  • Presley United Methodist Church – all services cancelled

CARROLL COUNTY

  • Holiday Island Community Church – all services cancelled

