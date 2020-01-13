Emergency Crews Put Out Trash Can Fire At Fayetteville High School

January 13, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews were routed to Fayetteville High School Monday (Jan. 13) due to a smell of smoke coming from the building.

One on scene crews discovered there was a small trash can on fire.

The fire is out and units are returning to service.

