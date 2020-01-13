Two Officers Cleared To Return To Duty After Deadly Police Station Shooting In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Chief of Police Mike Reynolds announced Monday (Jan. 13) the results of the Fayetteville Police Department internal investigation on the shooting incident involving Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce on Dec. 7, 2019.

Per Fayetteville Police Department policy, Chief Reynolds designated police personnel through the Office of Professional Standards (OPS) to investigate the incident to determine if departmental policies and procedures were followed.

In December, Floyd and Euccee were justified in the shooting of London T. Phillips, the suspect who shot and killed Officer Stephen Carr.

The investigators determined Floyd and Eucce were exonerated in their actions, and the investigation clearly showed their actions were justified, lawful and proper.

The investigators’ findings were based on a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances of the incident.

The investigation involved examination of officers’ statements, body-worn camera videos, building security videos and physical evidence associated with the incident.

The Fayetteville Police Department's internal investigation is complete, and Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce have been released from Administrative Leave with Pay to return to duty without restriction.