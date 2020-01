× Full Interview: Musselman Preparing For Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After back-to-back road games last week, Arkansas will settle into a much more comfortable routine this week as the Razorbacks will host a pair of SEC games.

Coach Eric Musselman previews Wednesday’s game against Vanderbilt and assesses the win at Ole Miss from Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

