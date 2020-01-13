Logan County Family Reunited With Dog After Their Home Was Destroyed During Tornado

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — One family has been reunited with their dog after an EF2 tornado hit their home.

Ona and Bruce Dunlap’s dog, Dasha, is terrified of storms.

The Dunlap family was able to make it to their storm shelter just before the tornado hit, but Dasha didn’t follow. Bruce tried hard to get Dasha into the storm shelter with him, but with the tornado looming, he had to take shelter.

After the storm passed late Friday (Jan. 10) night and the family got out of the storm shelter, they found their home in complete destruction. There was metal blown down and doors covered, leaving them unable to check on Dasha. They were faced with the tough decision to leave their beloved dog, who was stuck inside the damaged home, behind.

As they returned the next morning to pick up the pieces, they found an incredible surprise. Dasha was unharmed inside the home.

“She didn’t run off, well, she couldn’t get out the doors,” Bruce said. “All the sheetrock had the doors pinned, and the windows didn’t get blown out amazingly so she couldn’t get out.”

The family was overcome with joy when they reunited with their sweet pooch. They believe the kitchen counter saved her life.

The Dunlaps are trying to keep a positive attitude despite all of the chaos the storm left behind.