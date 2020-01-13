Matchbox Twenty, The Wallflowers Coming To The AMP In 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Heads up 90s rock fans, the AMP just announced Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers will be performing this August.

The concert is slated for August 18, 2020, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, at noon. Prices range from $36 to $126 plus applicable fees. Lawn 4-Packs are also available for $18.75 at ticket plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Jan. 24.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will not be delivered until March 2020.

Matchbox 20 is no stranger to the AMP, they performed in 2017 and was one of the top three concerts in terms of ticket sales for the AMP that year. The band is known for their hit songs Unwell, If You’re Gone, and 3 AM. This is their first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Rob Thomas said, “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

The Wallflowers are known for their hit One Headlight, which took the airwaves by storm at the turn of the century.