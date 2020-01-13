Mother Charged With First-Degree Murder After 11-Month-Old Found Unresponsive In Bathtub Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Ten. — The mother of an 11-month-old who died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub earlier this week has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Family Crimes Unit charged Lindsee Leonardo, 32, Friday with murder stemming from an investigation into an incident at her residence that resulted in the death of her 11-month-old child Aiden Leonardo.

The murder charge is in addition to her initial charge of aggravated child abuse. Bond has been set at $250,000 for the murder charge and $100,000 for the abuse charge.

Arrest warrants reveal that the mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, told investigators that she stepped away from the bathtub to smoke a cigarette and listen to music on her phone while her children were in the bathtub in about 4 to 6 inches of water. She said, in the warrant, that she listened to about two songs on her phone.

Leonardo said she filled the tub with four to six inches of water for the children's bath time before stepping away, records show. When she returned, she told investigators the 23-month-old child had turned on the water and the bathtub was filled to the top with 11-month-old Aiden Leonardo floating on his back, according to authorities.

Original story:

The 11-month-old who regained a heartbeat after being found unresponsive in a bathtub earlier this week has died at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Erica Estep.

Arrest warrants reveal that the mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, told investigators that she stepped away from the bathtub to smoke a cigarette and listen to music on her phone while her children were in the bathtub in about 4 to 6 inches of water. She said, in the warrant, that she listened to about two songs on her phone.

Leonardo said she filled the tub with four to six inches of water for the children's bath time before stepping away, records show. When she returned, she told investigators the 23-month-old child had turned on the water and the bathtub was filled to the top with 11-month-old Aiden Leonardo floating on his back, according to authorities.

She said she grabbed Aiden and took him to her bed before calling 911. The operator instructed her on how to perform CPR until first responders arrived and transported the victim to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center, the warrant said.

On the way there, the baby regained a heartbeat. He was later transported to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, where he was still in critical condition Thursday night.

That's where Leonardo was arrested Thursday by the Knox County Sheriff's Office on aggravated child abuse charges.

After Aiden's death, those charges will likely be increased.

“Our hearts are saddened at the loss. We expect additional charges to be forthcoming. As for now, the investigation is continuing,“ said Kimberly Glenn, KCSO spokesperson.