Oklahoma Sexual Assault Survivors Can Track Their Rape Kits

(AP) — Oklahoma has adopted a new electronic tracking system that will allow sexual assault survivors to monitor the location and status of their rape kits.

The Oklahoman reports that the purpose of the system is to empower survivors with information, help law enforcement with investigations, and foster transparency and public trust.

Only survivors and entities that update the system can access the records.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation operates the system, which was authorized through legislation passed last year.

A task force made recommendations in an effort to improve the state’s response to sexual assaults.

“I’m hoping it will hold all of us accountable to make sure that we don’t let victims fall through the cracks,” said Andrea Fielding, division director of criminalistics for the OSBI. “The ultimate goal for the state is that we’re able as a state to strengthen all of our programs that are related to sexual assault.”

So far, 159 law enforcement agencies and 42 medical facilities are registered with the system, Fielding said.

Oklahoma has more than 350 law enforcement agencies. The fact that not all of them are registered with the tracking system could be because some of them have not had rape kits come through yet, Fielding said. It could also mean some agencies aren’t aware of the system or the requirement, she added.