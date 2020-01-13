Secretary Of State Opens Satellite Office In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has opened a satellite office in Fayetteville to better serve Northwest Arkansas, which accounts for about 40% of business transactions the Secretary of State handles.

“I think this will be a great thing for business here in the area and for the way our office operates as well,” Thurston said. “We want to make it easier for entrepreneurs to take care of business and to offer a more personal customer service experience.”

The office at 300 N. College Ave., Suite 201F, is on the second floor of the Today’s Bank building at College Avenue and Dickson Street. The office opened Jan. 6, and its hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

