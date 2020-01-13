Topgolf Looking To Fill 350 Jobs In Rogers

(TB&P) — 350 full- and part-time jobs are coming to Northwest Arkansas this spring, thanks to the opening of Topgolf at 3919 S. JB Hunt Drive in Rogers.

MISSION: Ambition, Topgolf’s unique hiring process, is different from a traditional interview. It encourages applicants to start thinking mission-minded.

This includes group activities, games, interactive panel interviews and one-on-one conversations with Topgolf’s leadership teams.

Hired associates for the new 55,000-square-foot venue in Rogers will receive a variety of benefits including free game play, food and beverage discounts, medical, vision, and dental insurance, and a 401(k) retirement savings program.

Available positions include servers, bartenders, guest services staff and more.

Interviews begin Feb. 1 and applicants are asked to register in advance.

For more information on hiring events and open positions, click here.

Click here to continue reading from Talk Business & Politics.