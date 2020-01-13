Topgolf Looking To Fill 350 Jobs In Rogers

Posted 8:09 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 08:10PM, January 13, 2020

(TB&P) — 350 full- and part-time jobs are coming to Northwest Arkansas this spring, thanks to the opening of Topgolf at 3919 S. JB Hunt Drive in Rogers.

Photo courtesy of TopGolf

MISSION: Ambition, Topgolf’s unique hiring process, is different from a traditional interview. It encourages applicants to start thinking mission-minded.

This includes group activities, games, interactive panel interviews and one-on-one conversations with Topgolf’s leadership teams.

Hired associates for the new 55,000-square-foot venue in Rogers will receive a variety of benefits including free game play, food and beverage discounts, medical, vision, and dental insurance, and a 401(k) retirement savings program.

Available positions include servers, bartenders, guest services staff and more.

Interviews begin Feb. 1 and applicants are asked to register in advance.

For more information on hiring events and open positions, click here.

Click here to continue reading from Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.