CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A vehicle fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 40 in Clarksville.

It’s unknown what the cause of the fire was, but no injuries are being reported at this time.

The eastbound slow lane of I-40 near Hayes Chapel Road is shut down at this time.

It’s unknown when the lane will reopen.

Click here to view the traffic map from iDriveArkansas.