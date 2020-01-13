Warming Trend Starts Monday

It was a cold Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Some patchy fog is impacting the River Valley but should mix away later into the morning as southerly winds return. Highs are expected to reach the 50s (and a few lows 60s) this afternoon thanks to mostly sunny skies and strong south winds.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY WARMING TREND

Highs in Northwest Arkansas will top out in the mid 50s with a few high clouds.

Highs in the River Valley will reach the upper 50s and low 60s under a few high clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have two cold fronts on the way this week: Wednesday and Friday night. Both will give us chances for rain.

-Matt