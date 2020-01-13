With Plans To Run For Re-Election, Sen. Boozman Skeptical Of Impeachment, Supportive Of Iran Action

(TB&P) — Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., is still unconvinced that Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense and he’s comfortable with the president’s handling of the Iranian crisis.

Boozman, who appeared on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, also said he plans to run for re-election in 2022.

“I’m planning on it. I’m working hard at becoming chairman of the Agriculture Committee,” he said.

Boozman is the second highest ranking Republican on the committee. Current chairman GOP Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is not running for re-election. If the Republicans hold the Senate, Boozman is the likely pick to chair that all-important committee.

Arkansas’ senior senator said that the intelligence and military leaders who briefed Congress on Thursday (Jan. 9) were in lockstep that an imminent threat warranted a strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

