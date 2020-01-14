Benton County Training Volunteers Ahead Of Primary Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The primary election is a little more than a month away, but volunteers are already training to make sure they are prepared for Election Day.

The primary election in Arkansas is on March 3, but around 400 volunteers are learning what goes into being a poll worker.

Volunteers must take a training class every year ahead of elections.

It’s a one-day training course that teaches you how to work at a voting location. Volunteers learn how the polling equipment works and how to best answer any questions voters may have.

Brenda Taylor has been working at the polls since 2012. She says she enjoys serving her community.

“I think that most people if they have time available, enjoy giving back to their community, and I get to see people that I see ya know only whenever there is an election,” she said.

The primary election is March 3, with early voting starting February 17.