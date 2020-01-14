Bikes, Blues & BBQ Rally Dates Set For 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The 2020 dates for Fayetteville’s popular motorcycle rally have been released.

According to the Bikes, Blues and BBQ Facebook page, the rally will begin on Dickson Street in Fayetteville on Sept. 23 and will run through Sept. 26.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ is the world’s largest charity motorcycle rally that benefits women, children and the under-served members of the Northwest Arkansas community.

Over the last 20 years, the rally has raised over $2 million for local charities.

Click here for more information.