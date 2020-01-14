× Doc Crowley Named New Booneville Football Coach

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) – When Scott Hyatt stepped down as the Booneville football coach after 13 seasons, there might have been a few questions surrounding the future for the Bearcats.

None of those questions were around who the next head coach would be. Less than a week after the job came open, the school has found their replacement as Doc Crowley was officially named to the position on Tuesday night at the school board meeting. Booneville athletics director Josh Walker confirmed the hire.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s something I always wanted to be,” Crowley said. “Both of my parents graduated from here and it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time.

Crowley had been the Bearcats’ offensive coordinator for the past seven seasons and the promotion was widely expected. Booneville went 8-3 and won the 3A-1 title in 2019 while the Bearcats won a pair of state titles in the past seven seasons (2013 & 2018).

Hyatt leaves pretty big shoes to fill as he had a 123-36 record with the Bearcats and led the team to a pair of perfect seasons.

“Coach Hyatt was great,” Crowley said. “He did so much for me and did so much for this program. We’re very thankful for him but we’ll just continue on what he had going and we’ll just keep on keeping on.”