Flu Deaths Surpass 20 In Arkansas, Including One Pediatric

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 23 people have died from flu-related illnesses in Arkansas this flu season, including one pediatric death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 8,800 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,100 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity for week 52.

The CDC estimates a total of 4,800 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 32 pediatric deaths reported this season.

To date, two nursing home in Arkansas has reported an influenza outbreak.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.