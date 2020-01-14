Fort Smith Again One Of Arkansas’ Main Street Communities

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — 64.6 Downtown, the organization responsible for the Unexpected Project, Invest Fort Smith summits and the upcoming Levitt AMP free music concert series, has succeeded in putting Fort Smith on the roster of Main Street communities in Arkansas.

The move is “long overdue,” said Talicia Richardson, 64.6 Downtown executive director.

“Fort Smith was one of the initial cities that started the Main Street program in Arkansas, but no one followed through,” she said.

Fort Smith has been part of Main Street as a Downtown Network Community since 2015, and has been working towards the goals of becoming a Main Street program, which means focusing on the areas set by the National Main Street: economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

“We are elated to have the opportunity to move from an Arkansas Downtown Network program to a designated Main Street Arkansas program,” Richardson said. “64.6 Downtown will continue to utilize the skills and resources of the Main Street Arkansas team, as we execute the four-point approach.”

