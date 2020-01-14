Fort Smith Bomb Squad Responding To Mountainburg Police Department

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was called to the Mountainburg Police Station after a resident brought in possibly live explosives to be checked out Tuesday (Jan. 14).

According to Mountainburg Police Chief Vincent Clamser, someone was cleaning out some property when they found what appeared to be old war artifacts.

He says that one of the artifacts appeared to be a grenade and the other looked like a piece of a mine.

The officer who helped the resident was concerned that the possible explosives were still live, so they called in the Fort Smith Bomb Squad to investigate.

The artifacts are currently on the back porch of the police station waiting to be examined.