Local Fashion Designers Wanted For Walton Arts Center Upcycled Exhibit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Walton Arts Center is calling local seamstresses, fashion designers, makers and artists to submit a garment created entirely from upcycled, recycled or found materials to be featured in the Divinity from the Discarded Fashion Exhibition.

According to a press release, the exhibition celebrates the unique costuming featured in Once on This Island, the next Broadway musical coming to the Walton Arts Center.

The musical will be at the Walton Arts Center Feb. 11-16 for eight performances.

A select number of designs will be showcased at Walton Arts Center Feb. 3-17, and those designers will also receive two tickets to the show.

Designers must be 18 years or older and living in Arkansas. To enter you must submit a high-resolution image of a finished piece. There is no entry fee, and entries must be received by Monday, Jan. 27.

Winners will be announced on Friday, Jan. 31. Full contest details and submission guidelines are available at www.waltonartscenter.org/divinityfromthediscarded.

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Once on This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world – and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The production is set on a hurricane-ravaged island, and costume designer Clint Ramos was challenged to incorporate trash and found objects into his designs for the show.

Ramos’ designs hinge on a gradual evolution of the characters from hurricane-ravaged islanders into the gods in the unfolding fable.

“The whole unifying thought of the design was: How do we create divinity from the discarded?,” said Ramos.