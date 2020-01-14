Man Arrested After Stabbing In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred Monday (Jan. 13) night.

32-year-old Cody Thomas is facing a second-degree battery charge because of the incident.

According to a police report, officers were called to 2737 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard about a stabbing at 10:33 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, it was determined a man had been stabbed in the chest one time. The victim was transported to Northwest Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told officers he went and knocked on the front door of a cabin located in the back of a property on S. One Mile Road.

When he knocked on the door, the suspect, Cody “Cadillac” Thomas, opened the door and stabbed him once. The victim closed the door and retreated back into the residence.

Officers located Thomas inside the cabin. He complied with commands to exit the cabin by officers, and he was placed in investigative detention.

Thomas was read his Miranda rights, and he stated “no” to talking with officers. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Upon arrival at the detention center, officers observed blood on Thomas’ left pink and forearm. He stated during a “spontaneous utterance,” the blood came from a stabbing.