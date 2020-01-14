Oklahoma Attorney General Sues Distributors Of Opioids

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he is suing three distributors of opioids.

Hunter filed the lawsuit on Monday in Cleveland County District Court against Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp.

The lawsuit comes after Hunter won another case against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson in which the company was ordered to pay $465 million.

The state also reached settlements last year of $270 million against opioid makers Purdue Pharma and $85 million with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

It reached an $8.75 million settlement last week with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., both subsidiaries of Dublin-based Endo International.