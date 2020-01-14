Oklahoma Governor Says School Chief Should Be Appointed, Not Elected

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor wants the state’s school superintendent to be appointed rather than elected, which would give the governor more power over public education.

Gov. Kevin Stitt did not specify if he wanted to appoint the position, or if he wanted the state Board of Education to make the decision.

The Oklahoman reports that Stitt already appoints six of the seven board members.

Stitt told the newspaper that he’s frustrated by his limited ability to affect education policy.

In order to make the change, legislators would have to refer a constitutional amendment on a state ballot for voters to decide whether Oklahoma’s state superintendent should be appointed instead of elected.

Source: The Oklahoman, Associated Press