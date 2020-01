Some more humid air moved has rolled in early Tuesday morning, helping to create patchy fog throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma. It’s expected to mix away around 9-10 AM with partly cloudy skies likely the rest of the day.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once the fog lifts, we should warm into the 50s this afternoon. For locations with lingering low clouds, highs may be significantly lower.

We should be dry Tuesday with some showers possible Wednesday.

-Matt