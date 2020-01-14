Police Searching For Missing Washington County Man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are asking for help locating a missing man from south Washington County not seen since early Sunday (Jan. 12) morning.

Ray Caudill, 50, was last seen leaving an address on Miller Road on Sunday.

What clothing he could be wearing is unknown. He is said to have a faint scar below his right eye.

Caudill left driving a gray Prius with Arkansas license plate number 414VGV.

It’s said he was last en route to a local hospital to visit a friend.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.