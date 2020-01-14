Rogers Teams Up With Ozark Regional Transit To Provide Free Bus Routes

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Rogers is partnering up with Ozark Regional Transit to provide zero-fee bus rides to residents and visitors.

The on-demand and enhanced public transit services will begin Monday (Jan. 20).

There will be two transportation enhancements that the public can choose from:

Route 54, a fixed route connecting the Downtown Express (Historic Downtown Rogers) to the

Uptown Express (Pinnacle Hills Area). On-Demand Transit, an application-based, real-time, route service with numerous bus stops located

within the City.

The first enhancement, Route 54, will initiate from South 2nd Street and West Elm Street, proceed south and west via 8th Street, New Hope Road, South Hampton Place, South Bellview Road, South Promenade, West Pauline Whittaker Road, South Pinnacle Hills Parkway, and terminate at J.B. Hunt Towers (Uptown Corridor) along South J.B. Hunt Drive.

That will be a connection point to Route 490 Express north to Bentonville and south to Springdale and Fayetteville. The route will then return to its initial point to complete one full circuit, fulfilling its primary purpose of moving residents, visitors and workers efficiently between Downtown and Uptown.

On-Demand Transit, the second enhancement, will allow a rider to schedule trips from bus stop to bus stop using an app on their smartphone, desktop computer or by calling the Ozark Regional Transit office (479-756-5901).

After scheduling a trip, users of the On-Demand Transit application will be immediately notified on their phone or desktop of the bus’ ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) at their departure stop. Phone-in users will be given verbal estimates of the bus’ ETA.

“We are excited to offer these transportation opportunities for those residing in and visiting the City of Rogers for zero fare,” Mayor Greg Hines said. “Our hope for this program is to provide our citizens with fast, safe and reliable access to work, meetings, shopping and events within the City, and, considering the buses will have bike racks, bicyclists will also be able to easily access all of our beautiful trail systems.”

Both enhancements will run daily, Monday thru Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; observing all of ORT’s scheduled holidays.