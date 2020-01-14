Sebastian County Man Facing Several Drug Charges After Attempted Robbery At His Home

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Sebastian County man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after an attempted robbery at his home.

According to a police report, on Wednesday (Jan. 8), police were called after a man allegedly entered a home on Bluff Avenue in Fort Smith demanding “dope” and shot a small handgun.

The man who attempted to rob the home was stabbed multiple times by a person inside. He was transported to Baptist Health with unknown injuries.

According to police, Zachary Still, who did not do the stabbing, was interviewed by detectives. He consented to a search of the home.

During the search, numerous items such as drug paraphernalia and jars of marijuana were found. Detectives were provided with a key to a safe, which contained marijuana, wax and an unknown amount of money.

Several people at the residence told police that Still sold weed out of the home.

Still was arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Maintaining a Premises for Drug Activity and Possession of Marijuana with the Purpose to Deliver (over 14 grams).

Still is currently at the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond.

It’s unknown at this time if the other people involved in the stabbing and attempted robbery are facing any charges.