Suspicious Death Investigation Underway In Cameron, Oklahoma

CAMERON, Okla. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a suspicious death in Cameron, Oklahoma.

According to the LeFlore County Interim Sheriff Donnie Edwards, the investigation has been handed over to OSBI.

OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman said the suspicious death occurred Monday (Jan. 13) on Burell Street in Cameron.

The person’s identity or cause of death has not been released at this time. The medical examiner will determine the person’s cause of death.

No arrests have been made.