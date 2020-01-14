Van Buren Man Killed In Accident On I-40

Posted 4:04 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 04:09PM, January 14, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Van Buren man is dead after an accident on I-40 in Franklin County Monday morning (Jan. 13).

According to Arkansas State Police, Jose Argueta, 61, of Van Buren was driving eastbound on I-40 near the 24 mile-marker. The report states that the road conditions were icy and Argueta lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Arkansas State Police say Argueta’s vehicle struck another tree before coming to a stop in a ditch to the south of I-40.

His body was taken to Shaffer Funeral Home and next of kin was notified, according to ASP.

