Washington County Deputy Arrested For Domestic Battery, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputy Steven Carter, 44, was arrested Monday (Jan. 13) by the Elkins Police Department.

Details surrounding the arrest have not been released due to the endangering the welfare of a minor charge, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An internal investigation has been opened. Deputy Carter has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

His case has been sent to the Elkins District Court.

Carter was released on a $3,870 bond Tuesday (Jan. 14) morning.

