Woman Charged In Former Arkansas Lawmaker’s Death Faces New Charges

(AP) — A woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker faces new charges alleging that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim’s ex-husband.

Authorities on Tuesday charged Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence.

O’Donnell was charged last year with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins.

An affidavit filed Tuesday says four inmates told a State Police investigator that O’Donnell talked with them about killing Collins’ ex-husband and making the death look like suicide.

Author: ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press