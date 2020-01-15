Bobby Petrino Named New Missouri State Football Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino has been named the new head football coach for Missouri State University, according to CBS affiliate KOLR.

A news conference is expected to take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 8:45 a.m. on the Springfield campus.

He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons.

Petrino was formerly a head coach at the University of Arkansas for four years, where he had a 34-17 win-loss record. He left the Arkansas job after a motorcycle accident exposed an extra-marital affair.

He’s also had head coaching jobs at Western Kentucky and Louisville. Petrino was 36-26 in his second stint with Louisville when he was fired in 2018 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

Petrino is Missouri State’s 21 head football coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.