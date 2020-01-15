Cold Front Arriving Wednesday Evening

A cold front is arriving and will bring colder temperatures for Thursday ahead of the next rainy system on Friday.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the 40s compared to Wednesday’s 60s/70s.

After a brief clearing on Thursday, clouds will be quick to return during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain will be most likely on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms most of the day Friday. Rain totals will be around 1″; less than last week but still enough for a few flooding issues given the recent saturated soils.

Severe weather will not be a major concern with this next system. Rain will exit late Friday with improving conditions, cooler, and clearing skies for the weekend.

-Garrett