Father-Son Duo Planning $10 Million Resort In Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (TB&P) — The developers of a new hospitality destination in Eureka Springs say it will be a regional draw for mountain bikers, motorcyclists, foodies and sightseers.

Pine Mountain is a redevelopment of the Pine Mountain Village and Pine Mountain Jamboree at 2075 E. Van Buren Ave., and about 40 acres of adjoining forested hills.

According to a news release issued Wednesday (Jan. 15), the $10 million development will incorporate two farm-to-table restaurants, a fast-casual cafe, 15 cabins, boutique shopping, a 200-person event center, outdoor event space and more than three miles of mixed-use walking/hiking/biking trails.

The destination is expected to create more than 100 hospitality jobs. The resort will open in phases, with all properties expected to be open by fall 2020. Shea Design of Minnesota is the lead designer and C.R. Crawford of Fayetteville is the general contractor.

