Federal Judge Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

(AP) — A federal judge has agreed to block the Trump administration from enforcing a presidential executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction requested by three national refugee resettlement agencies that sued to challenge the executive order.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced in November that resettlement agencies must get written consent from state and local officials in any jurisdiction where they want to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020.

The administration didn’t immediately say whether it will appeal Messitte’s decision.

The decision comes just days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott became the first and only state leader to opt out of the program.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson defended his decision to allow refugees to settle in Arkansas to legislators.

Author: MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press