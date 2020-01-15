× Freshman Receiver Enters Into Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas landed four highly touted high school wide receivers in the 2019 signing class but one of them is looking to leave the program.

Wednesday afternoon, freshman TQ Jackson tweeted out that he is entering the transfer portal and attempting to find a new playing home.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 188 pound from Jefferson, Texas, played in just three games last season and caught one pass for two yards. Jackson was able to take a redshirt season but a transfer to another FBS school would likely result in Jackson being ineligible to play in 2020 and then would leave him with three years of eligibility.